While the fans are still waiting the next season of One-Punch Man and the return of characters like Saitama, Genos, Tatsumaki and moremany are entertained with the world of fan art Y cosplay.

It is not strange that more than one person usually engages in one of these activities to keep interest in the adventures of the world alive. ‘Bald with Cape’ What is the main character nicknamed? And waiting for another studio to handle his series.

After the work done by mad house thanks to an excellent team of animators with the first season, the second was a duty. All because he not only changed the studio, but also the director and animation team.

That’s why the most recent episodes weren’t on the same level. But there is a new opportunity in which the characters of the work of ONE stand out and it’s with a different company.

Source: mad house.

Or in that case, what mad house and the first team back to work on One-Punch Man. That would be ideal because later in the story Tatsumaki shines again and perhaps because of that there is so much cosplay based on it.

Although his adventures are stopped in the animation in the manga things are very different. All thanks to the work done by Yusuke Muratawho is the talented artist behind this popular print adaptation.

Source: Instagram.

Source: Instagram.

A new cosplay so you don’t forget Tatsumaki

So for them to keep remembering Tatsumakithe Tornado of Terror from One-Punch Manwe bring you a new cosplay accomplished for Erika (@erikamamo).

As you can see, the details of the appearance of this character are present. That is, short green hair with eyes of the same coloration, in addition to the fitted black dress. To complement the foregoing to this cosplay They added a greenish tint.

Although psychic powers do not have an associated color in One-Punch Man It is usually handled that they are green. At least in the case of Tatsumaki That’s how they are presented.

On average it is an interesting interpretation of Erika. Speaking a little about the anime, hopefully a new installment will not take long to announce. There are those who manage that perhaps the pandemic of the COVID-19 is responsible for your delay.

If you want to know more about One-Punch Man consult EarthGamer. We still have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news.