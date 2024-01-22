For those who don't know, One Punch Man: World is an online action game released in Europe on February 1, 2024, in which players embody the most popular heroes of the series and fight against enormous creatures that attack the planet, some of which come from the One Punch Man anime. In addition to fighting, players will also be able to visit Z-City, talk to One Punch Man characters and carry out various side missions.

The debut of is scheduled for a few days One Punch Man: World , the new free-to-play game for PC, iOS and Android published by Crunchyroll Games and developed by T3 Studio. To prepare for the launch properly, xxruriru offers us a Fubuki cosplay truly full of charm.

All the charm of Fubuki in the xxruriru cosplay

Fubuki is a heroine, also known by the nicknames “Storm” and “Blizzard of Hell”. Thanks to her esper powers she can unleash powerful tornadoes, fly and create psychic barriers to protect herself and her allies. They are second only to those of Tatsumaki, the most powerful esper on Earth and Fubuki's older sister.

Fubuki is one of the most appreciated characters by One Punch Man fans thanks to her charm, perfectly represented by the cosplay signed by xxruriru. In this case the cosplayer offers us a more showy and low-cut dress than the original, while still recalling its colors and style, such as the white fur and the pearl necklace.

