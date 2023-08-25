













As you can see in the video, it takes up the story and characters created by ONE and drawn by Yusuke Murata. Something that stands out in particular in this preview are some of the enemies to face in this new adventure.

Among them are some of the most powerful and ridiculous enemies Saitama has faced in One Punch Mansuch as Crablante, Subterranean King, Vaccine Man, Mosquito Girl, Beast King and Carnage Kabuto.

But members of the Hero Association also enter the scene, as are the cases of Atomic Samurai and Zombieman. There is also no shortage of Genos and Mumen Rider, who face some of the bosses mentioned before.

Fountain: Crunchyroll Games.

Something that can also be seen in the advance of One-Punch Man: World is the multiplayer mode incorporated into this title, as well as Moments of Everyday Life.

The latter seems to be something more casual that still includes minigames that vary the gameplay in a pleasant way.

According to the schedule, this proposal will be released at some point in 2023 on both PC and iOS and Android; it will include gameplay and cross-platform progression.

One-Punch Man: Worldwhen available, will be Free-to-Play or F2P, which means it will include microtransactions.

Pre-registration to play this game is now open in some countries and regions.

These are the cases of the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America and the Nordic countries.

Apparently this is a video game that should be taken into account this year when it is available.

