Crunchyroll Games has announced the release date of One Punch Man: Worldthe new free-to-play game inspired by the manga and anime created by One. The launch on PC and iOS and Android mobile devices is scheduled forFebruary 1, 2024 in EuropeMiddle East and North Africa and from January 30 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The announcement was accompanied by a new official trailer, which you can view in the player below, which shows some gameplay sequences, where Genos and other playable heroes show off their most iconic abilities. Luckily Saitama isn't among these, otherwise it would have been a very short movie.