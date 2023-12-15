Crunchyroll Games has announced the release date of One Punch Man: Worldthe new free-to-play game inspired by the manga and anime created by One. The launch on PC and iOS and Android mobile devices is scheduled forFebruary 1, 2024 in EuropeMiddle East and North Africa and from January 30 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
The announcement was accompanied by a new official trailer, which you can view in the player below, which shows some gameplay sequences, where Genos and other playable heroes show off their most iconic abilities. Luckily Saitama isn't among these, otherwise it would have been a very short movie.
A free multiplayer action
Developed by Perfect's T3 Studio team, One Punch Man: World is a Third-person multiplayer action where players take on the role of the most famous heroes of the series to face gigantic monsters that threaten the Earth, some of which are taken directly from the One Punch Man anime. Between one battle and another it will also be possible to explore Z-City, interact with the One Punch Man characters and try your hand at a series of side activities.
Clearly, this is a game free-to-play expect the presence of microtransactions or gacha mechanics. Specifically, we talk about “unlocking and leveling up heroes” which recall dynamics similar to titles like Genshin Impact.
