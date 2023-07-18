Heroes are needed in One Punch Man: World! A sinister wave of monster attacks has left the world and the Hero Association in trouble. However, after three years of special training, Saitama he has become so powerful that he can defeat his opponents with a single blow. The problem is that Saitama He’s just doing the hero thing for fun, but when every enemy goes down with a single punch, the overwhelming power can be a bit… boring. Now, in front of the more relaxed and strong hero, a new enemy appears. Will he be able to show all his power today?

Unlock and level up fan-favorite heroes from the anime series One Punch Manincluding Genos, and many more.

Enter the Hero Association hub to meet friends, accept quests, and join other players in raids against destructive enemies.

Immerse yourself in intricate combat and dodge with precision, perform skill combos and spectacular special attacks, including all-new abilities for beloved characters.

Fight through iconic moments from the first season of One Punch Manone after another.

Discover expanded moments from the anime or experience scenarios from a whole new perspective.

Explore Z City and take part in side activities and mini-games as you climb the in-game rankings.

Pre-registration for the PC version of One Punch Man: World of Perfect World and Crunchyroll Games is now open.

For more information, visit onepunchmanworld.com.

Via: YouTube

Editor’s note: This raises a lot of doubts, mostly because I guess you can’t play as Saitama. I guess the hero will be some kind of “ultimate” in this game. It also looks very attached to the anime, this can be good and bad, I don’t think it’s going to be very good but the fans will surely appreciate it.