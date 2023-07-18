Crunchyroll Games heralds the arrival of free-to-play multiplayer ONE PUNCH MAN: WORLD in the West during 2023. The target countries, however, are the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America and the Nordic countries. Not Italy. The title is developed by T3 Studiosubsidiary of Perfect World Gamesand will be playable on PC, iOS and Android. You can pre-register now.

Based on the first season of the anime, ONE PUNCH MAN: WORLD it will allow you to unlock and level up all the available characters, as well as join the heroes association to meet friends and face the game’s missions together. In addition to fighting through an action-packed battle system full of combos, dodges and spectacular finishing moves, it will be possible to explore Z City and participate in side activities and mini-games.

Let’s see below the trailer of the announcement, in the hope of being able to play it in our area as soon as possible.

ONE PUNCH MAN: WORLD – Announcement Trailer

Source: Crunchyroll Games Street Gematsu