The announcement was accompanied by the first official trailer, which you can admire in the player below. Pre-registrations are already available via the official website in various countries of the world, but for the moment Italy is not one of them.

Crunchyroll Games announced One Punch Man: World a action free to play based on the famous work of One. Developed by Perfect World Games’ T3 Studio team, the game will be available for PC, iOS and Android during 2023.

A multiplayer action with the heroes of One Punch Man

According to the first official details shared by Crunchyroll Games, One Punch Man: World will be a third-person multiplayer action where players will be able to join forces and take on the role of the most famous heroes of the series, to face gigantic monsters that threaten the quiet life of the population, some of which are taken directly from the first season of the One Punch Man anime.

In between battles it will also be possible to explore Z-City, interact with some of the most well-known characters from the series and participate in a variety of side activities and mini-games. It also talks about “unlock and level up heroes” and being a free-to-play this is probably where the monetization systems will come into play, of which however at the moment no details have been shared. The good news is that One Punch Man: World will support cross-platform and cross-progression between all versions.