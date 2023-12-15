













One Punch Man: World already has a release date and announces that it will have crossplay









After a considerable wait, Crunchyroll Games and T3 Studio They finally announced that One Punch Man: World They will be available on PC, iOS Android starting January 30. At this time you can pre-register this title on mobile platforms so that, when it is available, you can download it automatically and have access to some benefits.

It is worth noting that One Punch Man: World It will arrive on January 30, 2024 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and North Africa. Latin America is also confirmed for the launch of this mobile game.

Let's not lose sight of the fact that this title is based more on the anime inspired by the original story of One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, so it is very possible that we will have all kinds of fan-service and other experiences that fans will appreciate.

Source: Crunchyroll

We also recommend: Crunchyroll reveals its winter 2024 schedule: Burn The Witch 0.8, Classroom of the Elite, Tsukimichi and much more arrive

What is One Punch Man: World about?

In One Punch Man: World It's your turn to be the hero in this title inspired by the anime series of the same name. Here you will follow the path of Saiama, you will face the Underground King, Mosquito Girl, Beast King and many bosses that you will surely recognize immediately.

In this video game you will customize the combat style with the unique abilities of the characters with movements presented in cinematics. Along with several friends you can carry out cooperative missions with friends in the Hero Association headquarters.

To that we must add that you will have a huge world to explore. You can spend the day at the Hero Association or enjoy a mini-game at the Arcade. You can even shop at the supermarket. The options are in front of you to make you feel like you are in a world straight out of an anime.

Are you excited about the One Punch Man: World release date? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 17 times, 18 visits today)