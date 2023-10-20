One Punch Man: World was shown by Game Informer with a video Of gameplay lasting approximately twelve minutes, which provides an idea of ​​what the in-game experience of the new mobile game is.

The sequences are inspired by one of the first episodes of the animated series One Punch Manwhen Saitama dreams of the arrival of a horde of powerful alien invaders and finds himself having to fight with all his strength to foil the threat, only to then realize that he was actually sleeping.

Announced last July, One Punch Man: World is coming not only on iOS and Android but also on PCand it will be very interesting to understand how the developers have managed Saitama’s well-known power for gameplay purposes.