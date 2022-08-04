The most recent episode of One Punch Man gave us one of the most anticipated fights between Garou Y Saitama. He had it all, the passing of a beloved hero, a very crazy battle between protagonist and antagonistin addition to a result that we did not imagine.

Now, what many know as Human Monster Saga, the longest arc in all of history, will finally come to an end. Just as we mentioned, this event set off a war between the hero and monster associations that ended with the duel between Saitama Y Garou.

Likewise, the combat left a bit of everything, broken techniques, memorable and sad moments, but what’s next for everyone? What kind of epilogue awaits us? Or is there another story with a reserved ending where we will see Saitama get ahead without much problem? Yusuke Murata I use social networks to tell us what is going to happen.

Saitama Y Garou They had a memorable duel.

Murata says that what follows is to tell everything that happens after the remarkable combat between the hero and the villain. Also that the arc will reach its conclusion and, best of all, the story will continue.

One Punch Man could have a new video game

As we find out how the manga will continue One Punch Manwe told you that a leak from Bandai Namco revealed that we would soon have the presentation of several games and among them a new one appears with the good Saitama as the protagonist.

It is worth emphasizing that the information that we revealed to you at the time has not been confirmed or denied, so it seems that it will be a matter of time before Bandai Namco tells us once and for all if all these projects are real or not.

What do you think about this new?