The anime of One Punch Man was a hit with audiences thanks to an outlandish protagonist and a diverse cast of secondary characters. To deceive the wait that separates us from Season 3, toxicosplay offers us a success Fubuki cosplaythe queen of storms.

Fubuki is a heroine, also known by her nicknames “Storm” and “Blizzard of Hell”. She could very well rival the A-rank heroes but she has voluntarily chosen to stay in the lower rank, where she holds the top spot in the leaderboard. Her powerful esper powers allow her to unleash powerful tornadoes, fly, and create psychic barriers to protect herself and allies. They are second only to those of Tatsumaki, the most powerful esper on Earth and Fubuki’s older sister.

As we can see in the shots below, toxicosplay offers us a cosplay that perfectly represents the charm and elegance of the character, showing off a long black dress with a white fur coat over it.