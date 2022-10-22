For some time now, some images and videos of Stepan Uteshev, the ‘Russian Saitama’, as he has come to be nicknamed, have appeared on social networks, and he is a great fan of One-Punch Man.

What most attracts the attention of the fans is not that from time to time he cosplays the ‘Calvo con Capa’, as this character is nicknamed. Actually, it’s because of how well defined his muscles are thanks to his physical routines.

As you can see in the photos and video that accompany this note, his head is shaved. Apparently he only has 5% body fat so his biceps, pectorals and abs stand out.

We Recommend: One-Punch Man celebrates Halloween with a very original illustration.

These muscles stand out in the same way as those of the legendary martial artist Bruce Lee. All thanks to the great job Stepan does, showing off his various routines on his Instagram account @saitamarussian.

Font: Instagram.

There he also appears in one or another filming cosplaying Saitama from One-Punch Man. Stepan Uteshev has a YouTube account but it’s not very active.

That’s where the video in this note comes from where he tried to do one of this hero’s routines. Specifically, doing 100 push-ups only did not go very well. But since that time he has progressed a lot and that is what the photos in this note bring out.

Where is the One-Punch Man anime with Saitama available?

If you happen to want to watch the anime of One-Punch Man and Saitama’s exploits then Crunchyroll is a good option to watch it.

The two seasons of the animated adaptation of the work of ONE and Yusuke Murata are available. Each of them comprises 12 episodes.

Likewise, you can watch the anime on Netflix, where both seasons are also available. Both services are very good options for fans.

Font: Instagram.

What is missing from Crunchyroll and Netflix is ​​a series of short stories from the anime, which were extras for the series’ Blu-ray and DVD releases.

The only way to legally watch them is to buy these volumes but they are only available in Japanese. It’s a shame they’re not as accessible, as some of them are so much fun. By the way, the third season of the anime is confirmed.

In addition to One-Punch Man we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.