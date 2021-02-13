Though ONE, the creator of One-Punch Man, keep working on the webmanga original, which resumed not long ago, fans are more aware of the adaptation of his work.

That is, the manga of Yusuke murata, who draws it for Jump Comics of Shueisha. The story continues in the Monster Association Arc, which has been around for a long time. And someone we had a look at a while ago appears now. It is nothing less than …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

Blast! At last the strongest champion of the Heroes Association enters the scene, and that despite all the chaos and destruction that has happened in the most recent installments.

At Chapter 137 appears as such, not in the form of a brief preview or part of the memories of Tatsumaki. And who he meets is nothing less than Saitama, Flashy flash Y Manako, who are underground looking for their way. But they run into something strange.

One-Punch Man: How are Saitama and Blast related?

It is a black cube that speaks to you and challenges you, telling you that you need a powerful ‘container’ to give him his power, and incidentally, ‘gather’ to those who do not meet their standards.

Who knows how it would all end in One-Punch Man, when a wormhole appears behind the group. From this emerges Blast, and take the cube as if it were nothing. He seems glad that no one has touched him before, or accepted his offer. What is that thing?

Blast appears in the new chapter of One-Punch Man

According Blast, it is a kind of transmitter that makes collections only for ‘have fun’. The cube recognizes him and gets angry, but before he can say anything else he is teleported by the hero.

Thereafter, Flashy flash wants to test Blast and attacks at high speed, but is easily dodged by him. Later, he tells them to hit ‘Sitch and Tornado’ their greetings, and then opens a portal to get them out of where they are.

Let’s see if it happens by chance in the next chapter. Who read the webmanga maybe they have an idea of ​​what is going to happen in One-Punch Man, although many fans never have.

It is difficult to return to this one after enjoying the high quality of the drawings of Murata. In fact, anime is based precisely on their designs. Will there ever be a third season of this one? Who knows, but I hope I don’t do it again JCStaff.

