From One Punch Man let’s see a new one Tatsumaki cosplay from Saiwestwoodwhich manages to bring the manga/anime character to life truly to perfection, as demonstrated in the new video visible below.

Quickly rising to the top of the most popular characters in the series, Tatsumaki is an esper who is part of the Heroes’ Association, ranking second in Class S and behind only Blast. She is Tempesta’s older sister, she is characterized by a very particular lookwhich makes it a subject particularly appreciated by cosplayers.

Despite her very youthful face, Tatsumaki always appears dressed in a long tight dress and which leaves the legs uncovered with large slits, which also allows for a certain ease and customization of the costume. In this case, Saiwestwood has carried out a very faithful reconstruction of the original.

Another peculiar characteristic is the hair green in colour, with a very particular and fluttering cut, which gives the whole figure a strange and high-impact look, which underlines the charisma of the character.