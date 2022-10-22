Tatsumaki is one of the main heroines of the Hero Association and since her appearance in the manga and anime of One-Punch Man was able to win over fans, who take it as a basis for fan art and cosplay.

This same popularity is the reason why there are several products based on it, especially figures. There is no shortage of people who want to have one of them in their collection and it is available in different presentations, sizes and prices.

Many fans are attracted to Tatsumaki for her tsundere appearance, but upon analysis it becomes clear that she does not quite fit that definition. Someone like this has a cold and reserved behavior, to the point of being hostile.

But little by little he changes into a more warm and sensitive, even friendly person. But in everything seen so far of Tatsumaki in One-Punch Man does not give such an impression. She is bold, impatient and can’t stand ineptitude.

The only one who has seen his most human side is his sister, Fubuki. But the other heroes have never noticed anything like warmth in her demeanor. It could well be said that she has the appearance of a tsundere but she fails to fit that definition.

And if he has such inclinations, only his sister can appreciate them. Despite that Tatsumaki is the favorite of many fans of One-Punch Man and is very present in cosplay.

Tatsumaki from One-Punch Man reflected in a new cosplay

Tatsumaki’s cosplay from One-Punch Man that we share with you is a contribution from the cosplayer Missy (@zerhoe_two). As you can see, she maintains the appearance of this heroine.

This is how he has a bright green wig with a curly middle mane and eyes of the same color. The latter thanks to pupilentes. To the above we must add the typical long-sleeved black dress. This outfit has slits on the sides.

The openings are at the height of the thighs. The suit has no neckline and is quite plain. The angle at which the photos were taken does not allow us to know if the cosplayer is wearing black high-heeled shoes, which are the ones that Tatsumaki usually wears.

But what can be seen is according to its appearance. Although she is not a tsundere as such, there are those who consider her that way. She so far she has not shown any kind of romantic feelings.

