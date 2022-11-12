Tatsumaki, the Tornado of Terror from the manga and anime of One-Punch Man, is one of the most popular characters in the series. Just look at the many products based on Tatsumaki, and how present he is in fan art and cosplay.

In this last case, it seems that it is one of the most popular choices by cosplayers and it is not very complicated to say how to recreate its appearance.

At first glance, this S-rank member of the Hero Association looks almost like a teenager. All because she has a very petite figure; In addition to being thin, she is short.

Not for nothing did Saitama, the protagonist of the story, ever mistake her for a girl. Tatsumaki does not like to be seen that way and perhaps for this reason she developed a cheeky, arrogant and even capricious personality.

Very few have managed to see the ‘kind’ side of Tatsumaki except for his younger sister, Fubuki, who gives the impression of being the eldest due to her height and more mature behavior in One-Punch Man.

Perhaps this peculiar way of being is what makes this heroine attractive in the eyes of fans. There is no shortage of those who even confuse her with a tsundere. So a Tatsumaki cosplay always turns heads.

Tatsumaki from One-Punch Man in a more athletic cosplay

Tatsumaki’s cosplay from One-Punch Man what we bring you now is a contribution by cosplayer Paryss Tan (@paryssbryanne). What is obvious is that this interpretation does not have much resemblance to the character.

The most identifiable element is the short curly green hair but not even the green eyes are present. The fitted black dress with openings as well as the black shoes are absent.

The idea behind this cosplay is that the Tornado of Terror attends the gym. Until now that has not happened in the manga and less in the anime. So it’s very difficult to get used to how Tatsumaki could look like that.

So this cosplayer wanted to give a very free idea of ​​what she should look like. Everyone decides whether or not this interpretation is worth it.

In addition to One-Punch Man we have more anime information in EarthGamer.