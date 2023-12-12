That of One Punch Man is probably one of the most popular Japanese works of recent years thanks to its mix of humor, epochal battles and over-the-top characters. shirogane_sama offers us a Tatsumaki cosplay a little different than usual, as it is actually a representation of Kiriko from Overwatch 2 wearing the costume from the crossover event between the game and the anime.

Tatsumaki (also known as Tornado in the Italian version) is a powerful esper capable of unleashing real cataclysms with the strength of her mind, and is one of the strongest heroines of the Association of Heroes. She has a temperamental personality and does not tolerate being treated with contempt, which generates several funny situations in One-Punch Man.

The one proposed by shirogane_sama is basically a “cosplay within a cosplay”, given that the model plays Kiriko from Overwatch 2 who in turn takes on the role of Tatsumaki. A slightly extravagant but successful idea, as we can see in the shot below.