The most recent chapter of the manga of One Punch Man seems to confirm a theory that many fans had. This claims that the espers or psychics of this world have a relationship with God and recent events seem to cement this to be the case.

One-Punch Man manga 177 once again shows us the mysterious organization Tsukuyomi. They try to remove the villainous Pyskos from the Hero Association’s cartel, when they are stopped by Tastumaki. The powerful psychic proceeds to lock them up in a prison that resembles the Moon.

According to fan theory, God is imprisoned on the Moon and many believe that a powerful psychic put him there. This arose because the Moon always appears when God manifests. In addition to the fact that in some panels you can see what appears to be the back of a being in a crater of the same. So Tatsumaki’s choice of prison for the Tsukuyomi gives strength to this theory.

Another connection that One-Punch Man presented with this theory is the mission of the Tsukuyomi. Since they seem quite interested in Psykos due to his powers to see the future and one more thing. We must remember that the villain already had visions of God on two previous occasions. Will she be responsible for freeing him from his prison?

Who is God in One-Punch Man?

God is the main villain of this manga series. It is a rather powerful being whose motives are still not entirely clear. However he has caused quite a few problems with the help of characters he uses as ‘vessels’ of his power. As was the case with Garou in previous arcs.

Source: Shueisha

God has been one of the most latent mysteries of all of One-Punch Man and from the beginning he has been outlined as a force to be feared. Despite his great power, he cannot directly interact with the world because he is in an interdimensional prison. If he ever breaks free, then Saitama might finally get his wish for a very strong opponent. Do you think he is the final villain?

