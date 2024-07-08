The third season of the anime One Punch Man has already been confirmed, and fans of Saitama and company are waiting for new information about it. Especially from the official Twitter account, @opm_anime, which posted a sneak peek of a certain character.

This is none other than Silver Fang, also known as Bang, and he is one of the members of the Hero Association. Despite being 81 years old, he is one of the most powerful heroes.

Silver Fang is a master of martial arts, he has Rank 3 and is S Class, which means that in One Punch Man He can deal with extremely complicated situations and threats. On more than one occasion he has demonstrated his tremendous power.

We Recommend: One Punch Man will suspend its new episodes for 60 days.

However, he is not invincible, and apart from the protagonist of the story, he was surpassed by Garou, his former disciple. This is understandable, since the latter has surpassed his own limits with his training.

Fountain: Madhouse.

Silver Fang’s design for the third season of One Punch Man It’s not very different from what we saw in the second one. This is understandable; JCStaff is again the studio in charge of the animation of the new episodes.

So continuity is to be expected. Information shared months ago revealed that Tomohiro Suzuki is once again responsible for the scripts, and artist Chikashi Kubota is once again involved in the character design.

Kubota is supported by another pair of illustrators, Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa. Another artist who is again involved is composer Makoto Miyazaki. What remains a mystery about the third season of One Punch Man is who is the director in charge.

Fountain: JCStaff.

It’s one of the most important spots for any anime and it’s a mystery why there’s still no news. In that sense, all that’s left to do is be patient.

Apart from One Punch Man We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.