One Punch Man is one of the most popular manga works, not only because of the perfect style of its mangaka ONE, but also because of its story, in which, it should be noted, a great advance was shown in the last chapter, since the protagonist Saitama finally moved up the hero ranking ladder and received a new rank.

The manga started a new arc —after the massive Garou Arc—, and with it also came the change in ranking.

The Monster Association part is one of the most extensive —it was noted in the manga adaptation, coming from the original webcomic—. However, now that it’s over, we can move on to another important part of the story.

In a world where there are monsters and heroes, circumstances always change, the Association of heroes needs updates – more after the casualties that the previous arc entailed.

Source: Madhouse

One Punch Man’s New Bow: Saitama is Class A, rank 39

The last chapter of the manga revealed that the Hero Association will move all its forces to a new headquarters, from which it will be easier to send the heroes to the required places.

Saitama will enter this fortress, and by the end of the chapter, we will realize that he has risen in rank.

The Monster Association Arc destroyed much of the hero population—some won’t be able to recover, and some have died—because of this, the ranking and its system are reeling.

Source: Mandhouse

However, no information on the main heroes has been revealed yet, so we don’t know if that part of the ranking was changed. The most important and sure thing is that Saitama is now Class A, rank 39, so he finally left Class C.

This fact points to more things than it would seem at first glance, because our hero will have more focus from this, his low profile role is likely to end soonand we don’t know how the story will develop from this.

Saitama will undoubtedly be recognized thanks to his new rank, however, it remains to be seen if his previous exploits will be recognized and how high-ranking heroes will take it.

We recommend: One-Punch Man returns with his third anime season

How many manga chapters does One Punch Man have?

So far it has 26 volumes, each one is composed of about 5 or 6 chapters. It began to be published from July 14, 2012 in Young Jump magazine.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.