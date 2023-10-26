













In a conversation with Flashy Flash, One-Punch Man reveals how long it took him to catch Manako. However, it does not do so in usual terms, with seconds, minutes, etc.; but with panels of his sleeve. Which indicates that he is so powerful that he can see beyond his reality.

Their answer is ‘about three panels’ which is exactly what they dedicated to their trap for Manako. This is a breaking of the ‘fourth wall’ that we have seen before in the media. Most famously with Deadpool, where the character constantly addresses readers or shows that he is aware of being in comics, video games, or movies.

Of course this could just be a simple joke on the part of the One-Punch Man writers. But with the crazy skills that the bald man has shown all these years, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was another example of all the power he has.

What else is happening in One-Punch Man?

From the beginning of his most recent arc we learned that One-Punch Man will deal with a new and mysterious group of villains. They were in search of the powerful Psykos and tried to take her from the protection of the hero association. Some fan theories suggested that it had to do with his connection with God.

Some of the most recent issues confirmed that Psykos was able to see God in person. In addition, it seems that we will learn more about this villain and his story very soon. Saitama and company may be very close to facing all of his evil power.

