The latest manga of One Punch Man ended with an uppercut that could spell an unexpected and colossal fight. Since Saitama and Tatsumaki ended up having a disagreement. But the young psychic seems ready to unleash her power against the bald man.

In the events of the last chapter of One Punch Man, we saw Tatsumaki raging at her sister, Fubuki. This after she found out that her sister has her own gang. Following the revelation, the powerful psychic begins to threaten all the heroes.

Source: Shueisha

This is where Saitama comes in to stop her. The bald hero holds the psychic’s arm tightly, which the psychic doesn’t like very much and makes her even angrier. Unfortunately this is where the manga ends, so we don’t know what happens next.

We recommend you: One-Punch Man’s official twitter denies rumors about its next season

The last panel has made fans of One Punch Man Make sure that one of the best manga fights is coming. Since both Saitama and Tatsumaki are very adept beings in their respective fields, but they have never seriously faced each other. Will the bald hero finally meet his match in the form of the green-haired psychic? We will have to wait to find out.

Who is Tatsumaki in One-Punch Man?

Tatsumaki is a powerful S-class hero, who belongs to the Hero Association. Along with her sister Fubuki, they are known as the psychic sisters and use their powers to fight monsters. Although Tatsumaki is the more capricious and moody of the two.

Source: Madhouse

Due to her powers, she herself believes that she is one of the most powerful members of the association. This arrogance has led her to be in many troubles and to denigrate other heroes that she considers inferior, including Saitama. Despite his attitude, he has won the hearts of fans and is one of the most beloved and recognizable characters in One-Punch Man. Are you his fans?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about anime and other topics.