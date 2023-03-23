Those who follow the manga of One Punch Man they are witnessing a battle like no other. Our beloved Saitama is facing Tatsumaki after she threw a tantrum over her sister. Now the bald hero wants to test the full power of the psychic.

During the events of the most recent One-Punch Man manga, Saitama and Tatsumaki continue their great battle. This causes them to move further and further away from where they started the fight and has also led to some pretty weird situations.

Once they return, Saitama requests Tatsumaki to unleash his full power. This makes the psychic remarkably happy and starts using her best abilities again. It seems that she was waiting for the opportunity to use her full potential.

We recommend you: One-Punch Man brings back one of his most iconic villains

From a few chapters back it will be shown that Tatsumaki was enjoying his fight with Saitama. He even smiled when he saw that the bald hero didn’t take much damage from his attacks. So they may have in common the desire to find someone as strong as they are. Have you read the latest chapter of One Punch Man?

What else happened in One-Punch Man?

The fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki started because the latter became the leader of her own group. Now the psychic’s younger sister decided that she didn’t want her followers anymore and she abandoned them. However, several of them decided to follow her despite her rejection.

Source: Shueisha

Meanwhile there are a series of funny moments where different threats put the city at risk. However, Saitama’s fight against Tatsumaki serves as an unexpected solution to the chaos they cause.. Are you liking your current arc?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about anime and other topics.