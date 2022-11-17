The followers of One Punch Man they know there is a mysterious villain in the form of God. In this universe, this being seems only interested in causing harm to humans than in helping them. Now the new chapter of the manga seems to indicate that there is a connection between him and the bald hero.

Throughout the latest chapter of One-Punch Man, the leaders of the hero association start talking about God. Flashy Flash and Zombieman share stories about having encounters with him or hearing mentions of him. It is then that it is revealed that the hero Blast has been in a fight against this being for the last 20 years.

Blast had contact with this God, but his encounter left a huge impression on the hero and the association. Since the danger meters couldn’t even identify his power level, they judged him to be a very strong opponent. That’s why Blast decided to ‘disappear’ but in reality all this time he has been looking for a way to stop it.

Finally, the most recent chapter of One-Punch Man indicated that God’s activity on the human plane has increased. Given this, Flashy Flash theorizes that there is something that is making him visit us more often. This is accompanied by a frame in which we see God in front of what appears to be Saitama. So everything seems to indicate that this villain has a special interest in the bald hero.

What could be the relationship between the hero of One-Punch Man and God?

Throughout his publication, many have wondered where Saitama’s power comes from in One-Punch Man. There are different theories, such as that he could be a secret monster, but with this revelation, perhaps it has something to do with God.

After all in a previous chapter it was mentioned that Saitama was ‘the fist that betrayed God’. Not to mention that during the battle with Garou, God seemed very interested in the monster defeating the bald one. Although we will have to wait for the next chapters, it seems that this mystery could be solved soon. Was the protagonist of One-Punch Man a subordinate of the deity?

