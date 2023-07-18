













One Punch Man releases a new video game and this is what you should know







One Punch Man: World It will be an online multiplayer video game based on the anime of the same name that will be available on both PC, iOS and Android with everything and cross progression, that is, your progress will work on all platforms equally.

If the very idea of ​​a new Saitama video game is already exciting you, you can already pre-register on PC which is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and several Latin American countries.

Source: Crunchyroll Games

“Crunchyroll Games’ most ambitious title to date, One Punch Man: World is an immersive online game that transports users into the One-Punch Man universe.”, stated Terry Li, General Manager of Crunchyroll Games and SVP of Emerging Businesses at Crunchyroll.

“Developed by Perfect World, the game brings iconic characters and abilities to life with top-notch production values ​​that we’re excited to unleash on anime fans and gamers alike.”.

What is One Punch Man: World about?

In One Punch Man: World A sinister wave of monster attacks ensues, leaving the cities of Earth and the Hero Association oppressed. However, after three years of special training, Saitama has become so powerful that he can defeat his opponents with a single punch.

The thing is, Saitama just does the hero thing for fun, but when all the enemies are down in one hit, the overwhelming power can be a bit… boring. Now, in front of the strongest and most relaxed hero, a new enemy appears.

This is a list of the things you can do in this game:

Unlock and level up your favorite heroes from the anime series.

Join the Hero Association to meet up with friends, take on quests, and team up to raid destructive enemies with other players.

Fight your way through iconic moments from the first season of one punch man blow by blow

Discover extended moments from the anime or experience scenarios from a whole new point of view.

Explore Z-City and engage in side activities and mini-games as you climb to the top of the in-game leaderboard.

For now, One Punch Man: World only has a 2023 launch window and a free-to-play. Given the nature of the project, we are surely not that far away from seeing it in our region. Does this proposal excite you? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

