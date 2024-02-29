Finally there is white smoke! 'One Punch Man' confirmed the premiere of its long-awaited season 3 and released a first trailer, which stars Garouthe self-proclaimed 'Hero Hunter' who longs to destroy the Hero Association. But that's not all, since the studio that will develop this new installment was also confirmed, which was announced five years after the end of the second part.

'One Punch Man' is an anime that premiered in 2015 and is based on the action and comedy webcomic created by the artist Onewhich was first published in 2009. This news filled all fans of the series with hope, which is considered one of the best of the genre.

'One Punch Man' will have a new animation studio

Along with the first trailer of its new installment, 'One Punch Man' He also announced to the studio that he will be in charge of its third season. After many rumors and false information, it will be JC Staff the person responsible for carrying out the project.

In this way, the aforementioned Japanese studio will once again deal with the anime after it was also at the helm of its second seasonwhich led to some names being repeated for the new installment, such as Tomohiro Suzuki, Makoto Miyazaki and Chikasi Kubotawho will be in charge of the script, music and character design, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that the company that adapted the original webcomic to anime for the first time was madhousewhich was responsible for the development of the first season.

When does 'One Punch Man' season 3 premiere?

Unfortunately, it has not yet been announced when season 3 of 'One Punch Man' will premiere; However, after this announcement, It is expected that it can arrive throughout 2025that is, 10 years after the release of the first installment of the anime.

On the other hand, it was reported that different posters will be shared every month, which will star the main characters of the story and, of course, began with an image of Saitamathe powerful hero who can defeat his enemies with just one hit.

What will 'One Punch Man' season 3 be about?

At the moment, it is unknown how many chapters the third installment of 'One Punch Man'; but, if we consider what happened in the previous one, we could witness the expected confrontation between Saitama and Garou, the 'Hero Hunter' who identifies himself as a kaijin, the name by which the monsters that terrorize the city are known.

Likewise, as seen in the trailer for season 3 of the anime, Garou will face two other rivals, who will make him reach maximum levels of strength. This could help him in his fight with Saitama, who is part of the Hero Association, in which he occupies a low level despite being the strongest of all.

