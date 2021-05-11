One punch man was one of the pioneering series to criticize manga and action comics. Even criticizing their root justifications. So, if you are a fan, you know that it is not a saga that usually contains itself in showing explicit and graphic violence on stage. According to various media, the last fight between Fuhrer Ugly Y Gums against Pig God Y Tanktop Master it is one of the bloodiest. We could see this in chapter 144 of the manga.

Even though a couple of chapters ago, it seemed like the Monster Association had received a great blow, after the defeat of Psykos that had merged with Orochi, King of the Monsters. This victory was thanks to Genos Y Drive knight who had also combined creating the Tactical Combination Dragon King. However, not the entire team of heroes had the same luck.

One Punch Man Chapter 144

A few previous chapters ago in One punch man, the monsters had come out of the underworld, starting a campaign against heroes and heroines who were without energy after having fought different disasters without interruption. Prior to chapter 144, the heroes Pig God Y Tanktop Master they had ended up without energy and with little chance of survival, so they became easy prey for Fuhrer Ugly Y Gums.

They had barely survived, so the strength of Fuhrer Ugly it is significantly superior to that of both heroes. In fact when Tanktop tries to block one of his attacks, his arm is completely destroyed. This is taken advantage of by his enemy who continues to beat him until he bleeds to the point of turning him into food for Gums. This is a scene that various media have titled as one of the bloodiest. On One punch man, another hero who had suffered the same fate as Tanktop Master it is Amai mask, except for being food for Gums.

What do you think? Is it just one more scene from the manga? If animated, does the new season of One punch man could it be censored?




