Creativity is often one of the most important factors when creating a cosplay, whether you want to faithfully imitate a character or propose something original. Canon or not, for example, Bunny Tatsumaki cosplay from One-Punch Man made by owllit is high quality.

Tatsumaki’s typical outfit is a long black robe, but in this version we get to see the heroine in a Bunny girl style. Recall that Tatsumaki has psychokinetic powers that allow her to move large objects with her mind: even a meteorite, for example.

Tell us what you think of the Bunny Tatsumaki cosplay made by owllit? Has the One Punch-Man character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?