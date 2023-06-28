One Punch Man is one of the most successful phenomena of the last ten years, with the manga of One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata which has conquered millions of fans by offering a mix of spectacular fights and a lot of irony. It is also popular in the cosplay scene, as it reminds us narga_lifestream with his Tatsumaki cosplay.

Don’t be fooled by her appearance, Tatsumaki (or Tornado in the Italian version) is a very powerful esper capable of causing real cataclysms with her psychic powers, as well as one of the strongest members of the Hero Association. She has a moody temper and can’t stand being disrespected, which gives rise to various comical moments in One-Punch Man when she comes up against the protagonist Saitama’s uninterested attitude towards her.

Difficult to make any criticism of the cosplay made by narga_lifestream, which, as you can see in the video below, seems really well done, both in terms of make-up and wig and the iconic black costume of the character, even if in this case the cosplayer took some freedom with the splits that characterize the dress.

On our pages you will find other cosplays taken from anime and manga, such as that of Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia by arubachanii and that of Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen by mahoualien. Changing genres, you might also be interested in Lola Bunny’s from Space Jam made by dakotahsgrotto and Ahri’s from League of Legends by nymphahri.