While we wait to see Saitama back in action on the small screen with the third season of One Punch Man to kill time Mikikashi offers us a success Fubuki cosplay.

Fubuki, also known by her high-sounding titles Hellstorm and Hellstorm, is a B-Class professional heroine. She possesses esper powers that she uses to her advantage to fly or hurl powerful tornadoes at enemies. Her psychic powers are second only to those of Tatsumaki, S-Class heroine and Fubuki’s older sister.

The cosplay made by Mikikashi is simple but hits the mark, also thanks to the model’s magnetic gaze. As we can see in the shot below, her hairstyle is practically identical to the original character, while her costume is well done, albeit with some modifications.