It is common that in Netflix renew your content every month. Sometimes adding new series, shows and movies, and sometimes removing those already available. That will be the case of the first season of the anime One-Punch Man.

If we visit the page for this animated adaptation, we will see an announcement appear about its upcoming removal. It seems that the adventures of ‘Bald with Cape’ they will say goodbye soon to this video platform.

The first season of One-Punch Man is the most beloved

The message in question says ‘last day to see this title on Netflix: June 30’. So they still have a few days to enjoy this anime, which, unlike its second season, is the work of Madhouse.

The team in charge of this series was led by Shingo natsume, and had the support of a talented team of entertainers. This is why the first installment is superior to the second. Many became fans thanks to this one.

It’s a shame that Netflix say goodbye to anime One-Punch Man. Here it should be noted that the company tends to prioritize the content it acquires as exclusive, and that is why it continually renews its rights.

But the battle of Saitama it does not fall into that category. The reason is that it was originally broadcast on the defunct service of Daisuki. It was later that he reached other services, expanding his fame and gaining many more fans.

It does not seem that Netflix is ​​going to want to renew this anime

There were those who stayed waiting that the second season of the anime, despite its obvious decline in quality, would reach Netflix. But in that sense it appears that the company made no attempt to do so.

Most likely, all the negative comments made against you have had an effect. Who knows how much money I would ask for VIZ Media to license it, and that is why this better video service preferred to ‘look the other way’.

Where to see One-Punch Man? The good thing that there are options, and in the case of Latin America, the best is Crunchyroll. The 24 episodes that comprise the two seasons are available through this platform.

After what happened with the second installment, many wonder if there will be a third. There is no security in this regard, but if it does, I hope it will be left in the hands of a much more capable studio with greater resources.

