The animated transposition of One Punch Man won over audiences thanks to its bizarre protagonist and a host of varied and charismatic characters. Waiting for Season 3 of the anime, katykatcupcake shows us a Fubuki cosplay truly full of charm.

Fubuki is a professional heroine, also known by the nicknames “Storm” and “Blizzard of Hell”. She is part of the class B heroes, but she could very well compete with those of the higher rank if it were not for the fact that she preferred to remain in the lowest level, where she takes advantage of all the benefits of being the first in the ranking. Her formidable esper powers allow her to generate strong tornadoes, fly, and create psychic barriers to defend herself and her allies. They are only inferior to those of Tatsumaki, the strongest esper in the world and, coincidentally, Fubuki’s older sister.

Katykatcupcake offers us a really successful Fubuki cosplay characterized by slightly different clothing than usual, in this case an elegant and sensual black evening dress, without neglecting some characteristic details of the character such as the white fur resting on the shoulders and the column of pearls around the neck.