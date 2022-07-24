If there is a character that stands out for its popularity in One Punch Man that is Tatsumakithe Tornado of Terrorwhich not only has official articles such as figures but many fan artyes and more than one cosplay.

this young wait, which is how someone with psychic powers is usually said, has a great legion of followers. She is one of the highest ranking heroines within the Heroes Association and is endowed with great powers.

In the case of Tatsumaki What stands out the most is his telekinesis, the ability to influence matter with the power of his mind. She prefers to apply it by lifting and throwing objects.

But you can still apply other effects, like squeezing them with tremendous force. This heroine applies her telekinesis as if it were an extension of her own body. In addition to being an offensive medium, you can use it to defend yourself against attacks.

Font: mad house.

One of the advantages of the Tornado of Terror is that their reaction times are extremely fast. This allows him to cover and attack very effectively in One Punch Man.

While some heroes rely on the strength of their muscles, she only has to apply mental effort. Apparently in the manga and anime she has great stamina. Without neglecting that Tatsumaki stands out for an ideal design for the cosplay.

Font: Instagram.

From Japan comes a new cosplay of Tatsumaki from One Punch Man

Something that usually lends itself very well to doing cosplay of Tatsumaki of One Punch Man is that it is not complicated. It is something that we see reflected in the contribution of MiMi Chan (@mimichan.259).

In addition to a curly green wig, a somewhat fitted black dress is necessary. This must have openings on the sides that allow you to appreciate the legs. Although it cannot be seen in this cosplayblack sneakers would be missing.

Font: JCStaff.

It seems it is cosplayer he is wearing contact lenses, although the hue is too bluish. Tatsumaki He has green eyes, which glow when he uses his powers.

On average it is a good recreation of it. If a third season of One Punch Man We will see her back making use of her psychic powers. Hopefully this time the anime is in the hands of a more competent team.

