2023 has already begun and many people have their own ways to receive the new year. One-Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata is one of them, as he wished his fans a great year with a new illustration. Which shows us Saitama dressed as a rabbit.

Source: Yusuke Murata

The image in question shows us the protagonist of One-Punch Man dressed as a rabbit and running at full speed. Below it is the number 2023, as well as a small text. Finally, the image is signed by One, the creator of the hero, and Yusuke Murata.

Although it looks simple in appearance, many fans are saying that it is a very good detail on the part of both. The comments on the post are flooding with well wishes for both of them and the manga. There is no doubt that Saitama has reached a fair amount of readers and viewers.

We’ll see what 2023 holds for One Punch Man both in the manga and on TV. But for now this illustration will have to suffice to satisfy our desire to see Saitama again. Did you like this image of the heroic bald man?

What is currently happening with One-Punch Man?

At the moment One Punch Man continues to enjoy success with the publication of his manga. The events of this are found in the Psychic Sisters arc. One that web comic readers will surely remember. We’ll see how the manga expands on it.

Source: Madhouse

On the other hand, there is a lot of discussion about the third season of your beloved anime. Although there are rumors that this could be animated by MAPPA, nothing is official yet. There is also no set release date, but it is estimated that it will be this 2023 when we see it. Are you already fans of Saitama?

