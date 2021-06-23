There is no doubt that the Internet is a perfect showcase for exhibiting all kinds of works. Some are worth living forever as a NFT and others are to be in the collective consciousness of the fans. The most recent is a work that shows that Silver fang from One Punch-Man Y Mr Ramon of Chavo they were separated at birth.

Surely it is more because it is a coincidence, however, the gesticulations and features of Silver fang are very similar to those of Mr Ramon. Could it be that the author of One Punch-Man was inspired by the Mexican television character?

We reached this conclusion thanks to the extraordinary work done by the Twitter user AruveinX who shows an interesting exhibition of shounen series works through his account. His editing and strokes are impeccable and very distinguished.

Now, this edition where it is possible to appreciate Don Ramon as Silver fang in one of the many illustrations of One Punch-Man It leaves us with our mouths open for the quality of the presentation.

Silver Fang from One Punch-Man inspired by Don Ramón de el Chavo?

Given the similarities in the characters’ factions, it doesn’t sound far-fetched that One was inspired by Mr Ramon to create Silver fang from One Punch-Man. Yes, it is an exaggerated statement, but, perhaps it is a ‘chance of life’.

Yes, Silver fang is a martial art and key character within One Punch-Man, There he does not look at all like Chilindrina’s father, however, Ramón Valdez’s face has all the similarities with his manga counterpart.

Come on, there are enough theories that are not so verifiable, so we better keep this beautiful image.



