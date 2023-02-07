This week Blizzard Entertainment and the committee behind the series of One Punch Man announced that the latter will have a collaboration or crossover with Overwatch 2.

This will be as part of Season 3 of the game and it will start from March 7 of this year. What will it consist of? Well, in a skin or appearance of one of the characters in this title, which is none other than the powerful Doomfist, a great favorite with many fans.

This is how this hero of Overwatch 2 will appear in the suit of Saitama, the protagonist of One Punch Man. That is, it comprises his typical yellow uniform with red gloves and boots with a white cape.

The trailer that accompanies this note allows you to take a look at it, although it does not appear in action yet. According to the Blizzard statement before the aforementioned date there will be concrete details of what to expect. And it is that more cosmetics are also on the way.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

Something that Blizzard Entertainment highlights is that this collaboration is the first with an external franchise that will have Overwatch 2. Once it begins, players will have until April 6 to purchase this Doomfist skin.

The method to obtain it was not revealed so you have to be aware. If we take into account the many characters in One Punch Man you can get an idea of ​​the items that could arrive in the future.

What else can you expect from Overwatch 2 besides One-Punch Man?

In addition to content related to One Punch Man in Overwatch 2 much more can be expected. This February 7th Season 3 of the game started.

Among the highlights is a new map, Antarctica, which as its name suggests is inspired by Antarctica. To the aforementioned there are a series of mythical and legendary skins which are based on the culture and folklore of Asian countries that are very colorful.

Fountain: Blizzard Entertainment.

As expected there will also be an event related to Valentine’s Day, which in this case is related to Hanzo. This includes a 4 vs. 4 that will be active from February 14 to 28.

However, Blizzard Entertainment is still keeping a few things to itself that it will share as Season 3 progresses, so it’s best to keep an eye out for information when it comes out.

In addition to Overwatch 2 We have more video game information at EarthGamer.