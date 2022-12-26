At the beginning of the year the fans of One-Punch Man They had a surprise that was not seen coming at all, and that was the confirmation that the anime version would be having a new season in the coming months. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation from the management about it, to the point that they could be confused as leaks.

However, all this information could be losing its validity, and that is because the official account of the franchise has shared a somewhat strange message that may leave more questions than answers. In this it is mentioned that the official information of the series will be given in said account of Twitterso you should not believe anything from other sources.

This is the only official Twitter account for the anime “One-Punch Man”.

Please don’t be misled by unofficial information from other accounts.

Accurate information will be announced from this account when it is time.#onepunchman — TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 (@opm_anime) December 23, 2022

This is the only official Twitter account for the anime “One-Punch Man”. Don’t be fooled by unofficial information from other accounts. Accurate information will be announced from this account when the time is right. #onepunchman

It is worth mentioning that despite having the message, there is no additional information about the program or when it will return to the air. But given the interest of the brand with the fans, it is possible that it will take a few days to have news. It’s something that fans have been waiting for quite some time.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This anime is one of the most important, so its return could be one of the biggest, and that is because the manga is on a promising path according to many followers.