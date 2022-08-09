The latest manga One Punch Man finally showed us the outcome of the battle between Saitama and Garou. The incredible duel ended with Garou teaching the hero a technique that made them travel through time. Although the bald man does not remember what happened, it seems that Genos has intact memories.

who have followed One Punch Man remember what happened to Genes. The young cyborg was brutally killed by Garou, who left only the core of the hero intact. This made Saitama enter a state of extreme anger that helped him fight with great force.

After an impressive duel, everything ended with Saitama learning a new technique Garou that let him travel through time. Since the hero returned to the past, he met a Genes still alive. The cyborg connected with the core of the future which gave him the memories of everything that happened.

Source: Shueisha

The curious thing is that the protagonist of One Punch Man completely forgot his battle against Garou. Realizing this, Genes He assures his mentor that he arrived in time and that he saved all the heroes from certain destruction. Before the perplexed look of the bald man.

One of the thoughts Genes is that the actions of Saitama they opened a portal to a parallel world by the multiversal theory. Perhaps this little comment, which has something comical in the manga, is a small hint of what will await us in future arcs of the manga.

What else happened in the most recent One Punch Man?

Now the fans of One Punch Man you can rest assured that the death of Genes it was not definitive. Other developments of this manga was the disappearance of the powers of Garou monster. Who loses his abilities without knowing that his defeat was due to Saitama’s time travel.

Source: Shueisha

This causes several heroes to beat him up and are about to kill him, but he is saved by his nephew, homework. However, the villain disappears, leaving the door open for a possible return, although perhaps with some kindness in his heart.. What do you think will happen in the next chapter of the manga?

