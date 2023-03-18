One Punch Man is a beloved manga and anime saga and has recently also been proposed through a cross-over with Overwatch 2. Among the characters chosen there is also Tatsumaki, also very popular in the world of cosplay. Now, genko he offers us his own Tatsumaki cosplay.

The shot proposed by genko is of quality, with even some “special effects” that imitate the telekinetic powers of Tatsumaki. The heroine is one of the most powerful in the world of One Punch-Man. Overall, the cosplay is great and perfectly done.

Tell us what you think of the Tatsumaki cosplay made by genko? Has the One Punch-Man character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?