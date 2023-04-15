One Punch Man is perhaps not among the most popular subjects for cosplay, but some characters are permanently inserted in the common imagination and are also recurring in these interpretations, as demonstrated by this new Fubuki cosplay from Xenon_newhich manages to perfectly capture the characteristics of the character.

Obviously there is no lack of reinterpretation in the typical style of the model, who tends to always be extremely sensual in her performances, but here the cosplay is rather faithful to the original character, especially in the general spirit of Fubuki.

In this case, the girl is shown dressed in the typical elegant dress dark green and a classy lady’s fur coat which is. Maybe it’s not the most technically complex cosplay ever seen, but the result is definitely convincing, at least in reproducing the fascinating figure of the character in question.

Fubuki is an expert, younger sister of Tatsumaki and leader of the Blizzard Group, more specifically within the group known as the Psychic Sisters. She is a self-proclaimed member of the Saitama Group as well, in their sustained effort to recruit the series’ protagonist into her cause.

The effect given by this cosplay is remarkable and the image definitely looks loyalalthough Xenon_ne maintains a bit of its peculiar style but which, in this case, is perfectly associated with the nature of the character represented.

