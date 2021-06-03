One punch man still waiting for a new season that continues with the stories of the team of heroes against the disaster that the demons that have been released. In just two seasons, he managed to steal the hearts of a large part of the public, be it for his story, his interesting plot or his unique characters, as is the case of Fubuki.

Fubuki from One punch man She is a super heroine with impressive telekinetic powers. One of the most powerful in her universe, with a unique personality that the fandom adores. Sailorscholar is one of his great admirers, so he decided to make a cosplay of her to show all his admiration, while waiting for the next season.

Sailorscholar in her One Punch Man Fubuki cosplay

With the success that the publication of the manga of One punch man, the pressure that their fandom is exerting to make the anime adaptation of the newest arcs is inevitable. One of the characters that have an important role in this new episode of the saga is Fubuki, the mighty heroine.

In her cosplay of Fubuki, we see Sailorscholar as we saw the heroine in the first two seasons of One punch man. Wearing slightly green hair, tight black blouse, her collar, and her white plush vest.

She shared in instagram your cosplay with the message: ‘I’m a hell of a blizzard… you know what I mean, right? I’m so happy to cosplay Fubuki! ‘ While also waiting for the new season of One punch man.

In its third season, we recommend you read:



