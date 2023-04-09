Thanks to the recent crossover event with Overwatch 2, One Punch Man is back on the crest of the wave in the cosplayer scene, waiting for Season 3 of the anime. This fascinating is proof of this Fubuki cosplay realized by Xenon_ne.

Fubuki, also known as Hellstorm or Blizzard of Hell, is the top B-Class hero who fights using esper-like telekinetic powers, which she uses to fly, create barriers, and unleash powerful tornadoes. Also, although she can’t tell from her looks, she is the younger sister of Tatsumaki, one of the strongest heroes in the One Punch-Man universe.

Xenon_ne decided to represent Fubuki as if she were the cover model of Vogue, one of the most prestigious fashion magazines in the world, sporting a revisited suit of the character’s classic one. The result, as you can see, is certainly successful.

