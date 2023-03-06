The anime of One Punch Man enjoyed great success with the first two series and now fans are eagerly awaiting Season 3. To kill time he_zhe_zhe offers us a success Fubuki cosplaythe queen of storms.

Fubuki is a Class B Hero, also known by her nicknames “Storm” and “Blizzard of Hell”. She is endowed with esper powers, which she can use to unleash powerful tornadoes, fly or create psychic barriers to protect herself and allies. She is also the sister of Tatsumaki, the most powerful esper on Earth.

He_zhe_zhe’s cosplay is simple but effective, with the costume basically consisting of a long green dress, black lace gloves, wig, and colored contact lenses. The result is certainly successful, as demonstrated by the shots below, where the cosplayer offers us a comparison with an official render of the character.

