One Punch Man is a very successful anime and manga series, thanks to the bizarre and invincible protagonist Saitama and the comic situations that are created when he enters the action. Waiting to find out when Season 3 of the anime will air, mimisemaan offers us a Fubuki cosplay really well done.

Fubuki is a Class B hero with esper powers, also known by the nickname “Blizzard of Hell”. She can use her powers to unleash powerful tornadoes, as well as fly or create psychic barriers to protect herself and allies, obviously not Saitama since she’s not her, she doesn’t need her at all.

The cosplay made by mimisemaan as we can see in the shots below is certainly well made and faithful to the original character, both in terms of costume and hairstyle. It must be said in any case that this is not a particularly elaborate cosplay, given that Fubuki basically wears a long dark green dress and a white pearl necklace which, we suppose, are not particularly difficult to replicate.

If you are looking for other manga and anime inspired cosplay, take a look at the one of Power from Chainsaw Man also made by mimisemaan and the one of Joyne from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Roxanne Kho. Switching genres, check out Poison Ivy’s cosplay from martina_the_witch and Professor Olim’s cosplay from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from liensue.

What do you think of Fubuki cosplay from One Punch Man made by mimisemaan? Let us know in the comments below.