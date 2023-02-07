If you have followed the events of the manga of One Punch Man they will know that the last one left us with the promise of a showdown. Everything seemed to indicate that Saitama would come to blows with Tatsumaki, after she lost her temper. Now we finally witnessed the start of this combat.

Chapter 176 of the manga began immediately after the events of its predecessor. Saitama is holding Tatsumaki’s hand, asking her to calm down. However, the powerful psychic does the opposite and unleashes one of her abilities against the protagonist of One Punch Man.

Even though it is a very powerful attack, Saitama is unfazed and even compares it to one of Fubuki’s attacks. Evidently this makes Tatsumaki even angrier, releasing more of his power against the bald man. Since it’s apparent that the psychic won’t budge, the hero decides to ‘take things outside’.

It is at that moment that this chapter comes to an end, leaving fans wanting more. However, it seems that the next One-Punch Man manga could give us the real fight. After all, both rivals will already be out, with nothing to stop them from unleashing their full potential. Who are they going to?

What is One-Punch Man?

One Punch Man is a franchise created by the artist ONE, which is made up of a web comic, a manga, and an anime series. ANDThey follow the story of Saitama, a mysterious bald warrior with tremendous strength. Due to his abilities, he can defeat most of his opponents with just one hit. So the plot revolves around his search for a worthy rival.

Source: Bandai Namco

Throughout its publication it has been quite successful and even Saitama has become one of the most recognized characters in anime. If you are interested in learning about it, you can find the physical publication through Panini in Mexico and the digital one through Manga Plus. As for the anime, you can find its seasons on Netflix or Crunchyroll.

