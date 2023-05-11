The manga of One Punch Man continues while those who prefer to follow the exploits of Saitama on the small screen are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Season 3 of the anime. To kill time, Dishharmonic offers us his Fubuki cosplay.

Fubuki, also known as Blizzard of Hell, is the top B-Class hero who fights using esper-like telekinetic powers, which she uses to fly, create barriers and unleash powerful tornadoes, of course nothing that would really impress Saitama. She is Tatsumaki’s younger sister, an S-class heroine and one of the strongest in the One Punch-Man universe, also endowed with psychic powers.

Disharmonica offers us a simple cosplay with a classic look, but undoubtedly full of charm. The costume is the characteristic one of Fubuki’s character, composed of a long dark green dress adorned with a white fur and a double pearl necklace.

On our pages you will also find other cosplays from anime and manga, such as Tatsumaki’s cosplay from One Punch-Man by atun_con_mayonesa and Nami’s cosplay from Sid’s One Piece. Changing gender, we also offer you Caitlyn’s cosplay from Bellatrix Aiden’s League of Legends and Futaba’s cosplay from Persona 5 made by Carry.key.