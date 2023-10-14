One Punch Man is a popular anime and manga, which is based on the funny and absurd adventures of Saitama, a hero who can defeat anyone with a single punch. While we wait to know when Season 3 of the anime will be released, let’s admire the beautiful Fubuki cosplay made by Italian Dacchan.

Fubuki is a heroine classified in the B rank in the One-Punch Man universe, although with her very powerful Esper powers she would have no problem making her way into the higher rank. Also known as Hellstorm and Hellstorm, she is able to use psychic powers to fly, create powerful tornadoes or, if necessary, barriers to defend herself and her allies.

She is also famous for her great charm and elegance, traits that have been faithfully represented in the cosplay signed by Dacchan, which as we can see in the shots below is practically perfect both in terms of costume and hairstyle.