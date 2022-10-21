Although Yusuke Murata, the cartoonist of the manga of One-Punch Manis usually very busy with his work from time to time as he adds funny illustrations to the series and now he added one inspired by Halloween.

Yes, although this is an Anglo-Saxon holiday, the Japanese are attracted to it. So it is not strange that more than one artist takes inspiration from what happens on October 31 and takes advantage of it to create an allusive design.

That is the case of Murata who drew the characters in the series as if they were monsters and other types of creatures of the night. Or in any case, she gave them a very funny outfit.

We recommend you: One Punch-Man revealed the origin of Saitama’s power.

This is how Saitama wears a pea pod outfit, which is very witty. As for Genos, he is decked out as Edward Scissorhands, while the ever-popular Tatsumaki is in classic witch attire.

Font: Shueisha.

Her sister Fubuki is by her side but in her case she only wears a black dress. It is not clear what costume you wear in this art of One-Punch Man of Halloween.

Sonic has on a feline outfit and Bad (or Metal Bat) a suit that makes him look like an oni, a classic ogre from Japanese folklore.

Zombieman has the mask of Jason Voorhees from the franchise of Friday the 13th and King is imitating the legendary Monster of Frankenstein.

Font: Shueisha.

What is the latest chapter of One-Punch Man manga?

The newest manga chapter of One-Punch Man and which is where this Halloween illustration appears is 172, which came out on October 20 online in Japan.

This entry in the series is part of an arc known as the Psychic Sisters. It is precisely because of this that Tatsumaki and Fubuki are featured prominently in Yusuke Murata’s illustration. This chapter follows the original story plotted by ONE.

Font: Shueisha.

It is part of the original ONE webmanga, and specifically, chapter 96 of it. Why is there a difference between the manga and the webcomic in terms of the number of chapters?

It is due to the adaptation of the original work that Murata does and that he adds some things, such as illustrations and battle scenes. It is based on his work that the anime is made, whose third season is already approved.

In addition to One-Punch Man we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.