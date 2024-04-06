Thanks to the fun and absurd adventures of Saitama, a hero who can defeat anyone with a single punch, One Punch Man has become one of the most popular anime in recent years. About 5 years have passed since the second season aired and many are waiting for the third, which will hopefully debut during the year. To pass the time, we offer you the Fubuki cosplay signed by cay0sh.

Fubuki, in the One-Punch Man universe, is a very powerful character, so much so that she appears at the top of the ranking of B-rank heroes thanks to her Esper skills which are so advanced. Also known by the nicknames Hellstorm and Hellstorm, she possesses the ability to manipulate her psyche to levitate, generate devastating tornadoes, and, if necessary, create protective shields to safeguard herself and her companions.