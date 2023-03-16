One Punch Man has us waiting for the release date of its third season, however, its sleeve continues on broadcast and just gives us a melancholic update, since we will be able to see one of the most beloved villains of the anime.

Manga Chapter 181 one punch man closely follow the destructive battle between Tatsumaki and Saitama. And, although it is all due to a misunderstanding, both heroes are destroying the city in their path.

The green tornado wants to know if Saitama is worthy of claiming his sister, although you are getting the wrong ideas. The positive thing about this destruction is that they are “cleaning” the spaces of the villains without intending to do it directly. So we can see quite funny scenes, as if the matter were not in itself.

Source: Madhouse

And, you know them, they are so heroic that they take a breath and get rid of a potential enemy. They carry it in their blood, in short, that between one blow and another, Tatsumaki realizes that someone is chasing them at the speed of sound…

Yes, after five years of not hearing from him, Sonic returns to face One Punch Man. Everything gets very melancholic with the return of the villain, who surely trained day and night to defeat Saitama, we hope to have him recurrently in the manga.

We recommend: One-Punch Man is getting closer to Saitama and Tatsumaki

What is One Punch Man: The Strongest?

It is an MMORPG where you can find Saitama and the other heroes. Within it you can create your own story within the universe of heroes. It is available for cell phones and focuses on turn-based combat.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.